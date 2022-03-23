Dyfed-Powys Police officers are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 33-year-old man, whom they wish to speak to in connection to drug offences.
Officers are wanting to speak to Ryan Paul Williams, also known as Ryan Paul Ager, who has connections in the Liverpool, Somerset and Dorset areas.
The Western Telegraph can reveal that the wanted appeal is in connection to Operation Rookley - a protracted investigation into the supply of Class A drugs involving organised crimes groups in the Pembrokeshire and Dorset areas.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or who may have seen him, can contact police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.
Dyfed-Powys Police Detective Inspector Richard Lewis said: “This was a significant operation as part of our commitment to eliminate the risk caused by illegal substances in our communities.
“Our investigations are ongoing, and we will provide updates as and when appropriate.”
