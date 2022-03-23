Dyfed-Powys Police officers are appealing for anybody who may know the whereabouts of a 33-year-old man, whom they wish to speak to in connection to drug offences.
Officers are wanting to speak to Ryan Paul Williams, also known as Ryan Paul Ager, who has connections in the Liverpool, Somerset and Dorset areas.
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: "If you have information about his whereabouts, or think you have seen him, please get in touch, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”
