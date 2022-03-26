Last week was SIMS week at Pembroke Bridge Club and the results were as follows; Tuesday 15th March face to face at Lamphey Hall seven tables - 1st Peter Milewski & Graham Hadlow 64.24 2nd Tony Cookson & Wayne Jenkins 59.38 3rd Julie Milewski & Irene Delahunty 59.03 4th Derek Earle & Cindy Middleton 56.38 5th Judy Lewis & Brenda Harris 54.37.
Wednesday 16th March BBO six tables 1st Peter Milewski & Mike Baker 65 Joint 2nd Vida Halford & Glyn Williams - Auni Jaffer & James Barrie 63.33 4th Martin & Aileen Neilan 52.22 5th Frances Williams & Matt Greener 51.11.
Friday 18th March BBO seven tables 1st Jennifer Wardell & Eleanor Price 64.81 2nd Steve Jarvis & Mike Baker 62.04 3rd Irene Warlow & Derek Earle 61.11 4th Martin & Aileen Neilan 59.26 5th Liz Crockford & Judy Lewis 52.78.
Pembroke Bridge Club plays face to face duplicate bridge at 1pm in Lamphey Village Hall, Lamphey, Pembroke every Tuesday afternoon. All new players are most Welcome. Club sessions also continue on Wednesday evenings at 7pm, and Friday mornings at 11am on the Bridge Base Online (BBO) platform.
Please note membership is now due for the 2022-2023 year, can all members please pay their subs to Club Membership Secretary, Judy Lewis. For more information, call Irene Delahunty on 078 798 56512 or email irene.dela@btinternet.com.
