A 91-year-old Pembrokeshire resident has received a letter from Buckingham Palace, after sending three crocheted blankets to Queen Elizabeth’s corgis to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.
Betty James, who was born in Templeton and now lives in Lamphey, is well-known for her knitting skills, and for regularly gifting her crocheted blankets, and donating them to local charity raffles.
To mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year, Betty sent three of her crocheted blankets to Buckingham Palace, hoping the Queen’s corgis would benefit from them.
After sending them, Betty was overjoyed to receive a letter from the palace, written from the Queen’s Lady in Waiting, Jennifer Gordon Lennox.
The letter which Betty received on Tuesday, March 15, read: “The Queen wishes me to thank you for your message, and the splendid, hand-crocheted dog blankets you so kindly sent on the occasion of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.
“The Queen has been most touched by the loyalty and support received throughout her long reign and greatly appreciates your thoughtfulness at this time.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.