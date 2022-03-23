The third week of March in Pembrokeshire has historically been a time of anticipation for a busy summer ahead.
Visitors and residents enjoy some springtime sunshine, seaside shops and cafes completing their pre-season spruce-up and day-trippers make their way to the county.
But on March 23, 2020, only the sunshine was out.
It was the day that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a UK-wide lockdown.
In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford had already been urging people to stay at home to help the nation stay safe from the coronavirus pandemic, which saw its first cases in Pembrokeshire at the start of the month.
Schools, tourist hotspots, pubs and ‘non-essential’ shops closed their doors, with warnings – both official and informal - issued to those who dared flout the regulations.
Sometimes this fell on deaf ears, with police patrols at the county’s gateway roads frequently turning back drivers with no valid reason for travel.
The county joined the regular Thursday night Clap for Carers and took comfort from the ‘stay safe’ graphics of Narberth’s Rainbow Fairy.
At the end of the first week of UK lockdown, case numbers in the Hywel Dda area were approaching the 1,000 mark.
Today the number of cases is nearing 84,000.
On the second anniversary of the national lockdown, Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the Britain’s 187,000 Covid deaths which includes 264 in Pembrokeshire, 614 in Carmarthenshire and 109 in Ceredigion.
The UK has paused for a minute’s silence at midday in remembrance of those who have died since the start of the pandemic.
