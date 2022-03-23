There have been 238 new Covid-19 cases and five Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area by Public Health Wales, according to the latest figures.
PHW figures for today (Wednesday, March 23) state there were 93 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 91 in Pembrokeshire and 54 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 83,794 – 46,392 in Carmarthenshire, 25,108 in Pembrokeshire and 12,294 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
There were five new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area and the total now stands at 72 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 1,877 new cases of coronavirus and 15 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 847,055 cases and 7,090 deaths.
There have been 7,495 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,526,343 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,397,089 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,927,734 people and 66,541 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
