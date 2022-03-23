Four children in Pembrokeshire have been at the forefront of a school project, which has seen thousands of donations sent to Ukraine.

Olivia Stanley-Davies, Michael Boswell, Matthew Trice and Seth Butland are all from the Learning Resource Centre (LRC) at Fenton Community Primary School in Haverfordwest.

The children’s curriculum focuses on life skills, with the four of them spending each Tuesday working on the stock at Cariad Pet Therapy on City Road in the county town.

The children were told they would not be working on ordinary stock, but instead loading a van of donated items to Ukraine. This got the children thinking, who wanted to do more to help.

With the help of Darren Sanders from the LRC at the primary school, the children helped get all the pupils at the school involved to donate as much to help people in Ukraine.

The school, which teaches 450 pupils, arranged a ‘wear blue and yellow’ non-uniform day, and instead of bringing money in, the pupils brought in items to donate.

Teachers were excited for the day, expecting a few hundred items, and they got a bit more than they bargained for.

Darren Sanders said: “We stopped counting after 3,000 items.

“Pupils were not simply bringing in one tin of dog food or one toothbrush. They brought big family-sized shopping bags full to the brim of items.

“We’re in a cost-of-living crisis. We know families are struggling, but they were putting their hands in their pockets and bringing what they could. They were incredible.”

Olivia, Michael, Matthew and Seth were still the forefront of the project, as they gathered bags, boxes and bin bags and arranged all the items into categories before they were sent away.

On the morning of Friday, March 18, the four pupils went with the items to Seasons in Haverfordwest, where the donated items will begin their long journey to Ukraine.

For now, the LRC will use the project to help with the children’s learning, such as their maths by looking at how many miles the van delivering the items has done, or their geography by looking at the map.