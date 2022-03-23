A bumper bottle of booze has been raffled off and raised hundreds of pounds for a life-saving charity.

The bumper bottle of booze, at 4.5 litres, was donated by Brother Pat O'Sullivan ROH from the Picton Castle Lodge of the RAOB (Buffs).

It was raffled amongst the Buffs lodges and the sum of £300 was raised and recently presented to Mr.Simon Moffett from Prostate Cymru.

Simon thanked the lodge for its donation.

He gave a brief summary of the issues of prostate health and explained that jokes about old men and frequent visits to the toilet were actually not jokes, but symptoms for which men should seek help.

He explained that donations to Prostate Cymru go towards raising awareness of prostate health issues, encouraging adoption of new procedures by the Welsh health boards, encouraging research to find new procedures, providing scholarships to medical students to encourage them to take urology as a specialty.

The charity is now we are working to provide a helpline and other assistance to patients.

A spokesperson for the Pembrokeshire Friends of Prostate Cymru said that prostate cancer remains the biggest single health issue for all men in Wales.

"Prostate Cymru is committed to playing its part in providing the best possible care and support to all those involved in the treatment of prostate disease," they said.