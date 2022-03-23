Although a community fundraiser for specialist child and adolescent mental health service was blown out by storm Eunice the recipients have been blown away by the amount of money raised through a fundraising raffle.

The event, Cwtch 4 sCAMHS was due to take place at MamGu’s Café in Solva on Friday, February 18.

The event was planned to allow attendees to meet other members of their community while enjoying a fine selection of cocktails and Welsh cakes. Using the speed dating format but aimed at making connections rather than romance, conversations would have typically be limited to less than five minutes.

However, when everything was put on hold due to three successive storms which shook the UK, the event was cancelled.

Despite this a fundraising raffle went ahead with fantastic prizes donated by local businesses in Solva and the St Davids Peninsula.

The community raised a grand total of £1,910 through the raffle, with £500 of this kindly donated by Valero.

TYF adventure in St Davids also kindly donated an activity session for eight young people who need help coping with mental health issues.

“We have been blown away by the generosity and support of local businesses in our community,” said - Becky Swift- co-owner of MamGu’s. “We hope the donations will make a difference for those in need.”

A proportion of the funds raised could go towards paying for up to two young people to have 10 surf lessons with TONIC Surf Therapies.

This initiative offers surf lessons on both Newgale and Poppit to help people build confidence, self-esteem and engage in physical activity while enjoying the Pembrokeshire coast.

Or the donations could go towards essential equipment such as stress balls, mindfulness books, and craft equipment and stationery.

“We are so thrilled that MamGu's Welshcakes chose to raise funds for sCAMHS,” said Katie Hancock, fundraising officer for Hywel Dda Health Charities.

“Their raffle was a huge success and the support from local businesses and the community has been fantastic.