Money raised in memory of a long-serving sea cadets stalwart will be used to create a lasting legacy in his name.
Fishguard Sea Cadets lost its chairman of more than 31 years, Captain Chris Burge, last year. Captain Burge had been chairman of the unit until 2020.
“Chris and his team over those years had transformed the unit into the fantastic set up we have today and will be missed by all and will leave a lasting legacy,” said commanding officer, Lieutenant Chris Peake.
Capt Burge’s wife Rhuddian and children Colin, Dafydd, Anwen and Angharad came to the unit’s recent Divisions Night, the first in almost 18 months, to present a cheque in his memory.
A staggering £2,310 had been collected in donations, some in lieu of flowers, in Capt Burge’s memory.
“We are so grateful to them for these funds,” said Chris. “We want to use them to purchase something that will leave a lasting legacy.
“The unit will look to buy equipment that the cadets can benefit from and equipment that will leave a lasting legacy.
“On behalf of everyone involved at Fishguard Sea Cadets, cadets, volunteers and committees, we want to thank Rhuddian, Colin, Dafydd, Anwen and Angharad so much.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.