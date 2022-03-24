Haverfordwest County AFC’s next Cymru Premier fixture is set to be screened live from the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium this weekend.
The Bluebirds' home match this Saturday, March 26, is against Connah’s Quay Nomads, with a 2.30pm kick-off.
They will be looking for their fifth successive win, which could see them leapfrog Cardiff Metropolitan into top spot in the Play-Off Conference, should the students drop points away at Cefn Druids.
The Bluebirds currently sit in eighth position, eight points ahead of Nomads in 11th, who had an 18-point deduction earlier this season for fielding an ineligible player.
The visitors are also unbeaten in their last four away matches, and have scored 33 goals this season.
Both Welsh and English commentary is available for the match on S4C, with Sioned Dafydd present along with Mark Jones and Tomi Morgan.
