In a sign of things getting back to normal, Mathry WI’s March meeting had the highest number of attendees since the beginning of the pandemic.
The most recent meet up saw 19 members present plus visitors. The speaker had to cancel at the last minute but president, Vivian Millard, had managed to arrange for Cilla, a WI member from another group, who makes fascinators, to come and hold a workshop.
Members made fascinators in the colours of the union flag to be worn for the Queen's Jubilee and had had great fun making the simple and very effective design.
In the business meeting, treasurer, Joy Folland reminded members that annual subscriptions are due next month. They are £44 but Mathry WI is providing a subsidy of £4 per member.
Members also went through events planned by the Pembrokeshire Federation WI. Margaret Jenner advised them of a community coffee morning to be held in Mathry Hall today, Wednesday, March 23rd at 10.30am in aid of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Wales.
The next meeting is on April 12 at 7pm in Mathry Hall. The speaker is James Hogarth-Jones, from the Mill St Davids and will be a cookery demonstration.
