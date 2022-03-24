Angle Lifeboat has confirmed its involvement in a tragic incident at Milford Haven Waterway, where a 29-year-old man died last weekend.
The man was seen struggling in the waterway by Pembroke Dock early on the morning of Saturday, March 19, when lifeboat crew were called.
The crew from Angle were paged at 6.59am when they received reports of the man in the water.
A spokesperson from Angle Lifeboat said: "The casualty was retrieved from the water by a safety boat from a tug and passed into the care of the ambulance service.
"The lifeboat was stood down at 07:30 and rehoused at 08:10."
Also involved in the operation was Dyfed-Powys Police, Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance.
Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We attended with one rapid response vehicle, one emergency ambulance and the Wales Air Ambulance."
Wales Air Ambulance added: "Following critical care treatment from our consultant and critical care practitioner, we airlifted the patient to Morriston Hospital, leaving the scene at 8.49am and arriving at the hospital at 9.18am."
Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed: "Sadly, he later passed away. Next of kin are aware and the death is not being treated as suspicious."
