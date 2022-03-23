The drop-in session for people to find out more about the proposed housing development at Brynhir, Tenby has been hailed a success.

Pembrokeshire County Council plans to build 144 homes made up of a mix of social, affordable and market housing in response to the identified need for council housing in Tenby.

The scheme received planning permission in June 2020, despite protests at the 'blot on the landscape' that would see the loss of 'the last green space in Tenby'.

The development has a target completion date of 2026.

The council has begun early engagement with the community to gather people’s aspirations and expectations of the site, ahead of the design phase.

Following a members’ briefing and meeting with Tenby Town Council in February, the informal public drop-in session was held at the De Valance, Tenby, on Tuesday March 15.

Pembrokeshire County Council chief housing officer, Gaynor Toft, said: “We are pleased that more than 80 people came through the doors to share their views, engage with the information displayed at the event, speak to staff and check their housing applications.

“A lot of useful feedback was gathered at the event and this will be shared with the design team to inform plans drawn up in the next part of the process.

“Once these plans are available, the intention is to go back out to the community to share the plans and gather further feedback.”

A council spokesman said: "The council has received many queries about the application process for these properties and are advising that anyone who is interested in the new builds should complete a housing application to join the housing register.

"This can be done online via choicehomespembrokeshire.org or by emailing housing@pembrokeshire.gov.uk to request a hard copy.

"When the properties are nearing completion, they will be advertised on the weekly Choice Homes advert. At this point people will be able to bid on them.

"Please note the first set of lets will be allocated in line with a local lettings policy and this will be written, with input from the community, nearer to the point of completion.

"The target completion date is summer 2026, however this is subject to change.

"If you have any queries about Brynhir or any other Pembrokeshire County Council housing developments, please email housingCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk."