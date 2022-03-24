A new floating wind site is under development, approximately 60km off the Pembrokeshire coast, which will aim to produce green hydrogen as opposed to electricity.

Source Energie and ERM Dolphyn have both come together to develop a site named ‘Dylan,’ west of Pembrokeshire, aiming to produce the ultra-low carbon fuel of green hydrogen, forming an essential part of a low carbon future.

Both organisations wanted to seize the opportunity provided by the Celtic Sea, and have pounced to develop the site which has a target deployment date of 2027/28.

The site was chosen as it ‘offers good energy generating conditions (more than 10m/s average wind speeds), strong expansion potential, and has several viable low impact routes to areas of existing and growing hydrogen demand.’

Kevin Lynch, CEO of Source Energie commented: “We are excited to work with ERM Dolphyn to take offshore green hydrogen production to significant industrial scale.

“Source Energie is sure that green hydrogen will play a significant role in energy storage, as a fuel for future transportation needs and as a source of hydrogen for industrial processes.”

Steve Matthews, commercial director for ERM Dolphyn added: “Areas of deep water around the UK and Ireland provide great opportunities to generate green hydrogen at scale, and to deliver this carbon free fuel to areas of emerging demand, where it can be used as an alternative to fossil fuels.

“Following on from our projects in Scotland and the North Sea, Dylan is an important additional step, which will help decarbonise areas around the Celtic Sea region, including south Wales.

“We are delighted to be working with Source Energie on this exciting prospect and very grateful for the support provided for Project Dylan by the Welsh government.”

The project is supported by the Welsh government smart living initiative, as part of its commitment to developing a national hydrogen economy.

As part of its commitment to net zero and the Wales Hydrogen Pathway, the Welsh Government has funded phase one and phase two studies to explore the suitability of the Celtic Sea to combine offshore floating wind and hydrogen production.