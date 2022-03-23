Last year, 2.8million illegal cigarettes and nearly half a ton of illegal hand-rolling tobacco was seized off the illegal market in Wales.

The combined street value of both have been estimated to be in the region of £750,000.

“This united approach is exactly what we need to drive illegal sales out of our communities and keep our young people safe from the harms of tobacco,” said a spokesperson for the tobacco control organization, ASH Cymru.

“We know illegal tobacco harms health, communities and is a gateway for children to start smoking.

"The impact of this new multi-agency approach will be far reaching and will enable Wales to disrupt the market from all angles, and in turn protect public health.”

A recent survey conducted by ASH Cymru revealed that illegal tobacco makes up 19% of the entire tobacco market in Wales, with one in four smokers classified as an ‘illicit buyer’.

Almost half of all Welsh smokers have been offered the sale of illegal tobacco.

Smoking experimentation can begin when children are still in primary school and illegal tobacco subsequently becomes attractive to young people as it sidesteps supply measures such as pricing, age restrictions and point of sale display bans.

As part of the Welsh Government’s strengthened approach to illegal tobacco, a new reporting website has been launched, which will identify illegal tobacco, and teach people what to look out for.

“This will allow Wales to tackle the illegal landscape from new avenues and help support the already strong disruption activity,” said John Griffiths, chair of the Cross Party Group on Smoking and Health.

“ I urge people across Wales to report illegal tobacco via the new reporting website to ensure that the illegal market is kept firmly out of our communities.”

To anonymously report illegal tobacco in your area, the reporting website can be found at: www.noifs-nobutts.co.uk