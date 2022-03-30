More than 50 crimes were reported in Haverfordwest throughout the month of January 2022, according to the latest statistics from police.uk
A total of 52 crimes were reported in Pembrokeshire’s county town across the first month of the year. The total crime statistics for the month are:
- Violence and sexual offences – 23
- Anti-social behaviour offences – 22
- Drug offences – 3
- Criminal damage and arson – 2
- Other crime – 2
However, this is already a huge decrease in crime, with January 2022 being by far the quietest month for crimes reported in Haverfordwest across the last 12-month period.
Comparatively, the previous month (December 2021) saw 198 crimes reported in the town, while November 2021 saw 264.
