The 63-year-old rider of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle has been fined in court for speeding.
Christopher Charles Rone of Water Street, Narberth, broke the 40mph speed limit on the A40 at Rhosmaen, Llandeilo on September 6.
The speed of his Harley-Davidson Road King was recorded by laser at 46mph, Llanelli magistrates heard on Monday March 21.
Rone was fined £66 and ordered to pay £44 costs. He also had three penalty points endorsed on his driving record.
