Restaurants with an aqua-themed view are popular in our corner of Wales.
And according to TripAdvisor, the Wavecrest Café has been named as the best eatery in the county, where people can look out at West Angle Bay.
The café (pictured below) is named as a 'TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Destination', scoring five out of five on its service and 4.5 out of five on food, value and atmosphere.
Second on the list is Quayside Lawrenny Tearoom, where people can sit and look out on the flowing River Cleddau.
The Pirate Restaurant in Amroth is third, offering famous quick bites to those visiting the nearby beach.
Nearby Amroth Arms comes in at fourth on TripAdvisor’s list, scoring 4.5 out of five on its food, service and value, and the Ferry Inn in St Dogmaels (pictured below), overlooking the River Teifi, is place fifth.
