A seventh person has been charged as a result of Operation Rookley, a police investigation into the supply of Class A drugs, involving organised crimes groups in the Pembrokeshire and Dorset areas.

Steven John Kerr, a 36-year-old man from Billinge, Merseyside, appeared in Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday (March 23) and was remanded in custody.

He was the seventh man to be charged with conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs.

A 36-year-old male from the north Pembrokeshire area, arrested on Wednesday, March 16, has been released under investigation.

Three people were arrested in the Fishguard and Goodwick area on Monday, March 14, and were charged and remanded in custody.

Shaun Joseph Lucas, 48, from Fishguard, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs, namely Cocaine.

Leone Joan James, 32, from Goodwick has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs, namely cocaine.

Terence James Harrison, 42, from Swanage, Dorset has been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs, namely cocaine.

The three arrested on Tuesday, March 15 in the Dorset area were charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, namely cocaine, and appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.

Leigh Smith, 44, and from the Vernwood area; Charlotte Doe, 31, and from the Corfe Castle area, and Ozan Kilicaslan, 29, from the Poole area were all remanded in custody.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers are also appealing for anybody who may know the whereabouts of a 33-year-old man, whom they wish to speak to in connection to the operation.

Officers are wanting to speak to Ryan Paul Williams, also known as Ryan Paul Ager, who has connections in the Liverpool, Somerset and Dorset areas.

Dyfed-Powys Police Detective Inspector Richard Lewis said: “This was a significant operation as part of our commitment to eliminate the risk caused by illegal substances in our communities.

“Our investigations are ongoing, and we will provide updates as and when appropriate.”

Anyone with any concerns about criminal activity involving drugs is encouraged to contact Dyfed-Powys Police online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org