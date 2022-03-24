The Covid-19 situation in Pembrokeshire schools has improved today (Thursday, March 24) as three schools returned to a ‘fully open status.’

Haverfordwest High VC School, Mary Immaculate School and Fishguard’s Holy Name Catholic Primary School are back completely open today.

This means that the only school in the county which is partially closed is Spittal Church in Wales VC School.

The school will remain partially closed throughout today, as well as remaining partially closed tomorrow (Friday, March 25) due to staff shortages.

Pembrokeshire County Council said about the school’s partial closure: “Distance learning will be provided.”

Pembrokeshire County Council said about the recent closures: “The overall position in relation to staff and learner absences in schools in the county has improved over the course of the term.

"Pembrokeshire’s school attendance in the first week of March was the highest in Wales.

“However, issues are still arising in a small number of localities, which are affecting some schools.

"Finding supply staff to cover absences is often very challenging.

"Schools only close where there is no other option, and do everything possible to reopen as soon as they can.”

In response to recent school closures across Wales, a Welsh government spokesperson said: “Based on the latest information provided by local authorities, the vast majority of schools are offering full on-site provision to learners.

"Local authorities have reported that a small number of schools have moved to remote learning for some learners for a short period over the past week due to staff absences. Typically this has been for one to two days."