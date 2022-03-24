Two men who were airlifted to hospital last week with ‘suspected life-threatening injuries’ are now in a stable condition, police have confirmed.
The men were airlifted to hospital in Cardiff following a single vehicle crash at Llangloffan Cross, near Jordanston.
Police, two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance all attended the incident, which took place at around 3pm on Tuesday, March 15.
The men were flown to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for further treatment and police confirmed that they had suffered from ‘suspected life-threatening injuries’.
The road was partially blocked at the time, and police closed it to allow for the incident to be dealt with safely. Pembrokeshire County Council was also in attendance.
Police said that the men’s vehicle was recovered from the scene at around 9.30pm that evening.
A police spokesperson said today that the men’s condition was now ‘stable’ and that enquiries relation to the cause of the crash are ongoing.
“They have both been described as stable,” said the spokesperson. “Enquiries are ongoing.”
