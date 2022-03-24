West Wales' politicians have reacted Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement.

The Chancellor unveiled his highly anticipated statement on Wednesday, March 23, vowing to “stand by” British families in the face of the mounting cost of living.

MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Stephen Crabb, said the chancellor’s decision to cut fuel duty by 5p will be welcomed by thousands of individuals and businesses across the county.

He added: “Abolishing the tax on insulation and other energy-saving measures is a practical way to help more people cut their energy costs and stay warm.

“Overall, today’s package makes a strong start in tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

"I suspect the chancellor may need to bring forward further measures in due course depending on how long the surge in energy prices continues.”

Secretary of State for Wales, and MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Simon Hart MP, added: “The reduction in fuel duty, help for working families, and the tax cuts for low and middle earners will help thousands of people across Wales.

"The Welsh government will also receive £27m more funding to support vulnerable families over the coming months.”

Meanwhile Jane Dodds MS, Senedd member for Mid and West Wales, and leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, welcomed the cut to fuel duty, but added that it will only take £2-£3 off filling a car.

She added: “The chancellor has refused to introduce a windfall tax on oil and gas companies that we would want to use to double and expand the warm homes discount.

“This is especially true in mid and west Wales where in some counties up to 23 per cent of households live in fuel poverty.

“With large numbers of households across rural Wales off the national gas grid, the bare minimum the government could have announced was a plan to include oil and LPG into the energy price cap or to implement an automatic fuel duty rebate if the price of heating oil reaches over certain levels.”