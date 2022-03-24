A Scarlets rugby coach who was found by police to be in charge of his Kia Sportage despite being over the drink-drive limit has escaped a driving disqualification by Llanelli magistrates.

Police discovered Jonathan Griffiths, 33, in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the early hours of October 3, 2021.

They had been called to Llanelli Wanderers RFC car park by a member of the public, who had seen his vehicle attempting to smash through a barrier.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Griffiths sitting in his car with the engine running and the lights on.

Seeing that he was unsteady on his feet and slurring his words, Griffiths was arrested and taken to the police station where he gave a reading of 64mcg. The legal limit is 35.

Jonathan Griffiths, who pleaded guilty to the charge at Llanelli magistrates today (Thursday), was represented in court in Andrew Isaac.

“In all my years as a defence solicitor, seldom have I dealt with anyone as nervous as my client is today,” he said.

“Rugby is his passion and if he loses his licence, he will lose all.”

Mr Isaac went on to say that Griffiths is employed by the Scarlets as a Welsh Rugby Union community officer which involves coaching youngsters between the ages of 5 and 18.

He travels around 31 local schools and nine local rugby clubs on a regular basis, instructing youngsters and encouraging them to take an active interest in rugby.

“This is someone who takes his job very seriously,” added Mr Isaac.

“He works very hard and is very proud of what he does. “

After considering the mitigation, magistrates chose not to disqualify Griffiths.

His licence was endorsed with ten penalty points and he was ordered to pay a fine and costs totalling £339.