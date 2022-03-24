A fire on Dinas mountain last Sunday is being treated as arson, the fire service has confirmed.

Fire crews from Fishguard and Crymych attended the grass fire at around 5.23pm on Sunday 20th March 2022.

They spent more than two and a half hours extinguishing the fire using grass beaters and left the scene just before 8pm.

It is believed that the fire was set on purpose.

“We believe this fire was lit deliberately and the details of this incident have been passed on to the police,” said Police Sergeant Terri Harrison, who is seconded to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s Arson Reduction Team.

“Arson is a crime. Deliberate grass fires are dangerous, unpredictable and can quickly spread out of control.

“They have a number of detrimental impacts on our communities. For the people who live near a grass fire, it can affect breathing, irritate skin and eyes, and cause chest pains.

“For firefighters, they must battle the fires in dangerous and challenging conditions. And, for our environment, a deliberate grass fire can severely damage wildlife and their habitat.”

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said that, due to the possibility of the fire being started deliberately, officers had made enquiries into the incident.

He added that, as all available lines of enquiries were completed, the investigation is not currently ongoing but that police would welcome any information that would allow them to continue the investigation.

Anybody who has information about the incident, that could assist the police in their investigation, they can report it to CrimeStoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

They can also call the Police on 101, contact officers online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline or email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired you can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. In either case, quote reference: DP-20220321-008.

In an emergency always call 999.

During 2021, Fire and Rescue Services across Wales dealt with 2,089 grass fires. While this was a slight decrease on 2020, the number of accidental fires in 2021 had increased by 24 per cent.

Operation Dawns Glaw, is a multi-agency taskforce of specialists from key agencies across Wales formed to reduce, and where possible eliminate the impact of grass fires across Wales.

For more information see mawwfire.gov.uk/DawnsGlaw.