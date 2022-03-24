ANOTHER fast food branch is opening in Pembrokeshire.

A spokesperson for Greggs has confirmed they are opening a new store in Haverfordwest, working with partners Motor Fuel Group.

A Greggs spokesperson told the Western Telegraph: "We can confirm we're looking to open a shop in Haverfordwest next month with our franchise partner MFG, and will be sure to share information in due course.”

Motor Fuel Group own a number of petrol stations in Pembrokeshire including on the High Street in Fishguard and Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest.

A planning application to build a new Greggs in Milford Haven was recently withdrawn.

Milford Haven Port Authority applied for a new branch of Greggs to be opened in the town, at Havens Head Retail Park, at Unit B2 by the current Poundland store.