A sequel to a sell-out dark comedy is coming to Pembrokeshire next week, when In Pursuit of Maud is shown at the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven.
The show, by Cardiff-based Caroline Sabin Theatre Company, tells the story of Igor, who lives in a castle with his mistress, mad scientist Maud, looking at curiosity, hope and reunion.
Songs, jokes, slapstick and story are just some of the elements people can expect when the show comes to Milford Haven on Wednesday, March 30.
BAFTA-winner Chris Crow is projecting the show, while Sabin, known for A Curious Zoo, Blood on the Snow and Mysterious Maud’s Chambers of Fantastical Truth is managing the production.
Tickets are £14.50 each for the show, which is suitable for people aged 12 and over. Tickets can be booked at the Torch Theatre box office 01646 695267 or visiting torchtheatre.co.uk.
