There have been 367 new Covid-19 cases and one Covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area by Public Health Wales, according to the latest figures.
PHW figures for today (Thursday, March 24) state there were 196 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 120 in Pembrokeshire and 51 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 84,161 – 46,588 in Carmarthenshire, 25,228 in Pembrokeshire and 12,345 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
There was one new Covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area and the total now stands at 723 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 2,743 new cases of coronavirus and two new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 849,797 cases and 7,092 deaths.
There have been 12,130 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,526,623 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,397,404 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,926,769 people and 68,643 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
