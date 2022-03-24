A stage production of a classic radio series is coming to Pembrokeshire this April, as the Navy Lark returns to the Torch Theatre for the first time in 60 years.
The Navy Lark stage productions sees three episodes of the much-loved radio series come to life, which featured legends including Ronnie Barker and Jon Pertwee.
James Hurn stars in the production, who is known for portraying iconic characters such as Tony Hancock, Sid James and Kenneth Williams.
The original radio series ran for 17 years, and was 30 minutes of the nautical mayhem of the crew aboard the HMS Troutbridge.
The stage show is touring across the UK, and arrives in Milford Haven for one show at 7.30pm on the evening of Wednesday, April 6.
Tickets cost £17.50, and £16.50 for concessions, and can be booked by calling the Torch Theatre box office on 01646 695267 of book online at torchtheatre.co.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.