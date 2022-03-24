A Pembrokeshire grandmother will be wearing a hat today, Friday March 25, in memory of the daughter she lost to an aggressive brain tumour.

Kazzy Minton from Freshwater East, is taking part in Wear a Hat Day – an annual Brain Tumour Research fundraiser – and she’s encouraging others to join in to help raise awareness.

Kazzy is getting involved to honour her little girl Abigail Burrows, who died in 1996, aged just 21 months.

The tot underwent surgery at Morriston Hospital in Swansea to debulk the tumour, which had seemingly been successful.

However, Abigail died in the recovery room holding onto Kazzy’s hand.

“All of a sudden, she opened her eyes, looked at me and said ‘Mum’ and an alarm sounded to signal her heart had stopped,” said Kazzy.

Kazzy, 61, who now lives in Freshwater East, has spoken about the devastating moment back in 1996 to raise funds and awareness for Brain Tumour Research.

Kazzy’s latest fundraising mission comes hot on the heels of her 10,000 Steps a Day in February Challenge, which saw her raise £2,170 for Brain Tumour Research.

She aims to raise £2,740 – the amount it costs to fund a day of research at one of the charity’s centres of excellence.

“I am both amazed and grateful for all the wonderful support I received,” said Kazzy.

“It has absolutely blown me away to be able to share Abby's story and talk about my beautiful girl. Even after almost 26 years, she is always in my heart.”

“If I raise around £500 more, I will be able to create a unique tile, including a special message for Abby, to be placed at the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at the University of Plymouth. It would be so fantastic if I can achieve that, in Abby’s name.”

Now in its 13th year, Wear A Hat Day has raised more than £2 million for Brain Tumour Research.

Mel Tiley, community development manager for the charity, said: “We were so sorry to learn about Kazzy’s painful loss and we remember Abigail as we continue in our work to find a cure for this terrible disease.

“We thank Kazzy for her continued support and wish her the best of luck in her mission to raise enough to fund a whole day of research in Abby’s memory.”

To support Kazzy’s fundraising, please visit: www.braintumourresearch.org/donation/donate-now and quote ‘Kazzy Minton’ with your donation.