With the Easter school holidays just around the corner, Tesco is here to save the day for parents.

The supermarket is running a half price toy sale to help keep your little ones entertained.

The sale starts today, Thursday, March 24 and includes some of the most popular toy brands such as Fisher Price, Batman, Nerf, Paw Patrol, Go Play, Roblox, Preschool and Playdoh.

There are 60 toys in the sale and with all categories catered for, there’s something for everyone to play with.

Some of the standout offers in the Tesco sale include the following products:

Harry Potter Hedwig Plush

This was £40 and is reduced to just £20. Perfect for the Harry Potter fans!

Playdoh Canister

Also £40 reduced to £20, this playdoh cannister contains 20 cans of Play-Doh compound and 45 accessories.

Kids can make numbers, pretend foods, shapes, and more with the cutters, moulds, scissors, and other fantastic accessories, all for just £20!

Paw Patrol Pit Stock Vehicle

Another product here reduced to just £20, this Paw Patrol toy will have kids playing for hours with the entertaining ready, race and rescue accessories.

Demand for toys at Tesco increases over the Easter holidays by around 20 per cent as parents look to keep their kids entertained during the two week break.

Tesco Category Manager for Toys, Nursery and Sport, Anne Borrett explained: “Whatever the weather, rain or shine, we’ve got toys for all eventualities to keep the kids amused indoors or outside in the garden.

“We also have a trampoline in the sale as well as water tables and water blaster back packs plus play sand if it’s going to be sunny and the kids are going to be in the garden.

“But if it’s rainy or cooler then there’s plenty of action figures and games to play with indoors.”

The Tesco Easter Half Price Toy Sale runs until April 19, you can shop the deals on the website here.