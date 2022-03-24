A defibrillator has been donated to a Pembrokeshire village.
Residents of Hundleton got in contact with Valero Pembroke Refinery about the lack of a defibrillator, and the refinery responded by donating one to the community council.
The defibrillator is now located on the village’s community hall, which is on the community sports field.
A spokesperson from Valero Pembroke Refinery said: “We always look to support local communities and we were only too happy to assist when the community got in touch.
“A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.
“No training is needed to use the device and instructions are given on how to administer aid.”
Hundleton Community Councillor, Cllr Jonathan Williams said: “We would like to thank Valero for their kind donation for our much-used sports field.”
