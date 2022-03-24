Pupils at a Pembrokeshire school have raised £745 for children in the Ukraine by making and selling delicious cakes.
Class 8G at Ysgol Bro Gwaun, Fishguard, organised the school bake sale in school to raise funds for the Save the Children Ukraine Appeal.
As part of the humanities topic entitled Who is Responsible for Caring for the World? Mrs Harris' class have been learning about responsibility and what it means to be a global citizen.
The pupils wanted to do something to help children and families in Ukraine and worked hard to plan the event.
The support from the whole school was tremendous with so many cakes that the bake sale ran for two days.
“A huge thank you to all who supported this,” said Mrs Harris “Diolch yn fawr iawn.”
