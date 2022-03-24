A man and woman from Milford Haven have been jailed for assaulting and robbing a vulnerable man at a Pembrokeshire railway station.

The two jailed are Rory Barnes, 23, of Ash Grove in Neyland, Milford Haven, and Haley Talman, 30, of St Davids Close, Hubberston, Milford Haven.

The two of them assaulted and robbed their victim at Haverfordwest Train Station at approximately 9pm on Sunday, January 16.

Talman approached the disabled man, asking if he knew anybody who did drugs, before Barnes invaded his personal space, before he grabbed him and told him he must ‘do flake’ due to the jacket he was wearing.

Barnes continued to follow him, asking him his name and address, and asking him for a cigarette as the man tried to get away on several occasions.

The two kept following the man, before Barnes attacked him, throwing him to the floor and getting on top of him and punching him twice in the head, and placing his hands in his coat pocket to remove a pouch of tobacco.

The victim managed to run away towards Haverfordwest town centre, but Barnes chased after him and caught up, throwing him to the floor again. He persisted to shout and swear at the man, telling him to give him everything he had.

Barnes punched him another four or five times in the head area, while both Barnes and Talman going through his pockets, removing a debit card.

The two then said to the man that Barnes had a knife, and that if he reported the incident to the police, they would find and stab him.

The victim managed to run away, while Dyfed-Powys Police officers promptly arrested Barnes and Talman, before launching a thorough investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer DS Tanya Grey said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for a vulnerable victim. Barnes and Talman subjected him to threats and intimidation before launching a violent attack.

“When the victim finally managed to get away from them he was running, fearing for his life as they had threatened him with a knife.

“I would like to commend him for his bravery throughout the investigation.

“We’re pleased with the sentences handed to Barnes and Talman and hope this offers some solace to the victim.

“I would also like to commend our officers, from the initial response officers to the investigating team. Their professionalism helped ensure Barnes and Talman were handed these sentences."

Barnes was sentenced to four years and nine months imprisonment, as well as a further 18 months to run consecutively for an incident in Cardiff. Talman was sentenced to three years and two months.

Both appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, March 11, 2022, having pleaded guilty at a previous hearing.