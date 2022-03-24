MIXED ability rugby team Pembrokeshire Vikings are about to take on a Mid and West Fire Service rugby side.

The match is due to take place on Friday, March 25, at Milford Haven Rugby Club.

The Vikings will also be collecting for their Ukraine appeal.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Pembrokeshire Vikings would like to invite you all to cheer them on in their next home game against Mid and West Fire Service.

"Everyone is welcome to come and support your local mixed ability rugby team."

Big match coming up

Pembrokeshire Vikings are an over 16s mixed ability rugby led by ex Scarlets and Ospreys player Simon Gardiner.

The team enable individuals with all types of physical and mental disabilities to engage in mainstream sport, alongside experienced players.

Set up in November 2019, at 'Haverfordwest Rugby Football Club', the side has grown thanks to the support of the community and in January 2022 officially became based in 'Milford Haven Rugby Football Club'.

Mixed Ability Rugby is a form of the 15-a-side game, played in many countries around the world.

There are currently seven Mixed Ability Rugby teams established in Wales. Teams are made up of non-disabled players and players with varying disabilities.

Contact level is adapted to suit the individuals, such as uncontested scrums - meaning there is no pushing that could lead to injury.

Players can train from age 16 and participate in games from the age of 18.

Mixed Ability Rugby accommodates a range of disabilities including, but not limited to:

Learning disabilities

Heart conditions

Downs Syndrome

Physical disabilities, such as amputees, and,

Sensory Impairments, such as hearing or visual

Pembrokeshire Vikings vs Mid and West Fire Service, Milford Haven Rugby Club, Friday March 25, 7pm kick-off.

Sponsored by OC Davies Roundabout, Neyland.