There have been six planning applications submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council in the week ending March 20, spanning across Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Pembroke.
The applications are:
21/1042/PA: Extension of agricultural building (partially retrospective) at Slurry Storage 238m From Ael-Y-Bryn, Rhoslanog Cross, Mathry, Haverfordwest.
21/1103/CL: Certificate of Lawfulness at Seymour Apartment, Old Defensible Barracks, Presely View, Pembroke Dock.
21/1156/PA: Variation of Condition five (Contamination) of planning permission 17/1103/PA at 1-6 The Ropewalk, Hakin, Milford Haven.
21/1223/PA: Proposed change of use of storage area to office accommodation at the rear of 14 Picton Place, Haverfordwest.
21/1250/TF: Tree felling at 7 Ashleigh Gardens, Pembroke.
21/1253/TF: Tree surgery at 8 Tall Trees Close, Johnston, Haverfordwest.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.