There have been six planning applications submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council in the week ending March 20, spanning across Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Pembroke.

The applications are:

21/1042/PA: Extension of agricultural building (partially retrospective) at Slurry Storage 238m From Ael-Y-Bryn, Rhoslanog Cross, Mathry, Haverfordwest.

21/1103/CL: Certificate of Lawfulness at Seymour Apartment, Old Defensible Barracks, Presely View, Pembroke Dock.

21/1156/PA: Variation of Condition five (Contamination) of planning permission 17/1103/PA at 1-6 The Ropewalk, Hakin, Milford Haven.

21/1223/PA: Proposed change of use of storage area to office accommodation at the rear of 14 Picton Place, Haverfordwest.

21/1250/TF: Tree felling at 7 Ashleigh Gardens, Pembroke.

21/1253/TF: Tree surgery at 8 Tall Trees Close, Johnston, Haverfordwest.