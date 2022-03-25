Petrol prices in Pembrokeshire have shown a drop since Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s spring statement, which included a 5p reduction in fuel duty, according to the latest statistics from PetrolPrices.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, March 23, with the fuel duty decrease coming into action at 6pm that Wednesday evening.

In one of the lowest prices for unleaded in the county, the Murco garage in Eglwyswrw is charging 153.9p per litre of unleaded, and 170.9p per litre of diesel.

According to the most recent figures, 170.9p for diesel is the joint-second lowest price along with Asda in Pembroke Dock. Tesco in the same town is selling diesel at 169.9p per litre.

For unleaded fuel, there are now at least five stations with prices below 160p per litre, including Murco Eglwswrw 153.9p; Siop y Ffrydiau 155.9p; Tesco Pembroke Dock 157.9p; Shell Kilgetty 157.9p and Kiln Park Service Station 158.9p.

In Haverfordwest, the Tesco branch is reported to have decreased its price for unleaded fuel to 162.9p per litre and its price for diesel to 171.9p.

However, the nearby Johnston BP garage has actually increased its price for unleaded to 168.9p, while the two stores in Milford Haven (Texaco – 163.9p and Tesco – 167.9p) have remained the same price.

In a statement, Asda said: "The supermarket will reduce the price at the pumps by 6p per litre which includes a 1p reduction in VAT.

"The new prices will be implemented from this evening. This means that motorists will see unleaded move back below 160ppl and diesel to 170ppl."

Supermarket chain Morrisons said: "Following the Chancellor's announcement, fuel prices at all Morrisons Petrol Station pumps will reduce by 5p per litre from 6pm on Wednesday, March 23."