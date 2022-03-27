Five schools were partially closed in Pembrokeshire this week (March 21 to 25) 'mostly' due to Covid-related staff shortages.

Haverfordwest High VC School, Holy Name Catholic Primary School, Fishguard, Mary Immaculate School, Haverfordwest, Roch Community School and Spittal Church in Wales VC School were all affected.

Pembrokeshire County Council said about the closures: “The overall position in relation to staff and learner absences in schools in the county has improved over the course of the term.

"Pembrokeshire’s school attendance in the first week of March was the highest in Wales.

“However, issues are still arising in a small number of localities, which are affecting some schools.

"Finding supply staff to cover absences is often very challenging.

"Schools only close where there is no other option, and do everything possible to reopen as soon as they can.”

The Council added: “The staff shortages are mostly due to Covid and the lack of availability of school staff.

“We are waiting further detail from Welsh government on the transition following March 28.”

Haverfordwest High VC School was partially closed between Monday, March 21 and Wednesday, March 23, with Year Nine learners having to work from home due to ‘staff illness.’

At Holy Name Catholic Primary School, Classes Four and Five were working from home via Google Classroom from Tuesday, March 22 to Wednesday, March 23, because of the staffing shortages.

Mary Immaculate School, like the nearby Haverfordwest High VC School, was partially closed from Monday to Wednesday, as Nursery and Reception were learning from work via online classrooms.

Roch Community School was partially closed on Monday, March 21, with Dosbarth Coch closed for the day, before promptly reopening on the Tuesday.

Spittal Church in Wales VC School was the only school in Pembrokeshire which was partially closed throughout the whole working week, from Monday to Friday.