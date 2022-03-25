A Pembrokeshire tractor run inspired by a vision-impaired teenager has raised £5,620 for a sight-loss charity.

Jackie and Nigel Williams of Croesgoch Farm Stores decided to hold this year’s run to raise money for Guide Dogs Cymru, which has helped their 14-year-old grandson, Toby, face life with sight loss.

Toby, from Johnston, suffered a brain tumour in 2014, and since then the charity has provided support with long cane training and more to enable him to travel around confidently and independently.

The introduction of Covid restrictions put paid to original plans to hold the run on Boxing Day, but the rescheduled event in January attracted more than 40 entrants, including a vintage car.

The run was supported by local farmers and suppliers to the stores, workers Valero Refinery in Pembroke, and the Old Inn in Camrose, where the event started and finished.

Mrs Williams said: “We usually have quite a small event and hope to raise about £1,000, so we were amazed and delighted to reach £5,620.

“Our grandson Toby inspired us to donate the money to Guide Dogs Cymru. Toby has sight loss and is on the waiting list for a guide dog. He regularly helps at the stores and he is a fantastic boy. You never hear him complain.”

Annette Peter of Haverfordwest and her guide dog Morgan visited the Old Inn to accept a cheque on behalf of the Pembrokeshire Guide Dogs group, along with Martin and Maureen Burgess, who board and rehome guide dogs for the charity. The final total was boosted by a prize raffle, and guests also enjoyed a buffet.

