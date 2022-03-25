A HUGE gorse fire extending over a large area of the Preseli Mountains drew scores of curious sightseers eager to witness the hills burning red late last night.

The blaze – thought to have covered hundreds of acres – sent clouds of billowing smoke over a large part of south Pembrokeshire and could be clearly seen from as far afield as Haverfordwest.

“We saw these strange red lights off to the north east and at first thought we were looking at UFOs,” said one onlooker.

“The fire must have been pretty massive to be visible from that distance.”

Local politician Marc Tierney, who lives at Efailwen, took several photos of the drama as Mid and West Fire Service crews arrived on the scene.

“It’s busy like a snow day up on the Preseli mountain road - cars from all over coming to see the mountain on fire,” he tweeted at 10pm.

“If this is a controlled fire, it’s pretty massive and given the high pressure and lack of wind the smell of smoke is pretty widespread across the south of the county.”

Some residents also took to social media to voice concern about the potential threat to nesting birds and other forms of wildlife.

Mr Tierney added that if the burning of upland had been carried out with the consent of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park officers then the public should have been informed before the fires were lit.

“Today’s burning – combined with high pressure – created a smoke cloud over a wide area,” he added.

“Given the slack nature of the winds, those fires should be controllable and managed in a way that limits pollution – not increases it – particularly when the Met Office has said air pollution is higher than normal generally due to atmospheric conditions.”

Last night’s inferno – the cause of which remains under investigation – followed an extensive gorse fire on Dinas Mountain near Fishguard earlier this week which police and firefighters blamed on arsonists.