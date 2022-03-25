A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving last night by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.
The man’s vehicle was stop checked near Clunderwen on the evening of Thursday, March 24.
He was taken into custody after the stop check where he provided two readings in excess of the legal driving limit of 35ug.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has been bailed to attend court in due course.”
