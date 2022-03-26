A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Haverfordwest, when his car was stop checked by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.
The vehicle was stop checked in the county town overnight between Thursday, March 24 and Friday, March 25.
Following his initial arrest, he was taken to custody where he provided a lowest station reading of more than double the legal limit of 35ug.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has been charged and bailed to attend court in due course.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.