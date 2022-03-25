An innovative Pembrokeshire scheme to turn waste fishing gear into sunglasses, knives and litter pickers has already collected more than a tonne of waste from five local harbours.

Sea Trust Wales Recycle Môr project, in partnership with Cornish company Waterhaul was launched at the end of last year.

The project aims to reduce marine plastic pollution by providing free end of life plastic fishing gear disposal on harbours across Pembrokeshire.

The bins are situated at Lower Town, Fishguard the Ocean Lab, Goodwick and at Tenby, Saundersfoot, Porthgain and Solva harbours.

“The fishermen have been incredibly supportive of our Recycle Môr project and we have collected over a tonne of waste for recycling in less than three months,” said Sea Trust’s project manager, Anna Elliot.

“This is a quiet time for the fishing industry, so we are expecting to collect more as the season progresses.”

Anna said that up to one million tonnes of fishing gear is lost every year around the world. This continues to trap marine life until it breaks up.

Sea Trust Wales and Waterhaul have received funding from the Fisheries Local Action Group via the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund for the five-month pilot.

“Although it is a quiet time of year for fishers, the project has already hauled in a lot of plastic waste to be recycled,” said Anna.

“Fishers have been very supportive of the scheme and we have collected over a tonne of waste already from just five small harbours.”

A separate project, which is not linked to the Sea Trust one has also put a fishing gear recycling bin in Fishguard harbour.

“This project started at around the same time as ours,” said Anna. “It’s encouraging that both schemes are proving successful, it shows that we are heading in the right direction.”

For more information check out the Sea Trust website or email info@seatrust.org.uk.