There have been 222 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area by Public Health Wales, according to the latest figures.
PHW figures for today (Friday, March 25) state there were 111 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 76 in Pembrokeshire and 351 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 84,383 – 46,699 in Carmarthenshire, 25,304in Pembrokeshire and 12,380 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area. The total now stands at 723 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 2,128 new cases of coronavirus and three new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales, bringing the national total to 851,925 cases and 7,095 deaths.
