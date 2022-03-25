CRYMYCH boxing twins Ioan and Garan Croft are back home in west Wales today reflecting on their extraordinary dual feat in winning silver medals at the European Under-22 Championships in Porec, Croatia – their first away trip representing Team GB.

The talented 20-year-olds acquitted themselves admirably on the biggest stage of their careers while at the same time making a massive statement ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, now just four months away.

Seasoned observers regard the European Under-22 Championships as a bigger event than the Games – with a higher overall standard of opposition.

And the Cardigan ABC duo – who do not turn 21 until November – could receive two more opportunities to top the podium.

Ioan ultimately lost in the welterweight final to Denmark’s Nikolai Terteryan, while Garan was outpointed by Ukraine’s reigning world champion Yuri Zakharieiev in the final showdown of the light-middleweight division – but neither opponent will be competing in Birmingham in July.

Garan told the Tivy-Side that the Croatia event was undoubtedly their biggest tourney to date and winning silver medals their biggest achievement.

“I didn’t go there for silver and am still gutted not to have won gold,” he admitted.

“I always knew it was going to be a tough fight against the Ukrainian, but felt really confident I could beat him.

“Sadly, it wasn’t to be, but I gave my all and that’s all I can ask of myself.

“Hopefully I meet him again soon and get the chance to make a few changes to the way I boxed him.

“It was a great tournament – I beat four good boxers and my one loss came against the current men’s world champion.

“Croatia’s given me a lot of confidence – I’ve shown I’m up there with the best in the world and am excited for what’s next.”

Ioan agreed the championships had proved an invaluable experience.

“I beat an awkward Spanish southpaw, a strong come-forward Serbian, a tricky Trish southpaw and a strong Italian before losing to a well-rounded Danish fighter in the final,” he said.

“I feel I’ve learnt loads and really enjoyed my first away trip with Team GB.

“Both Garan and myself would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us – it has been incredible.”