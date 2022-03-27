PUPILS of Broad Haven School recently met with members of Broad Haven’s Support the Boardwalk.
The children were given an eco-challenge in which they had to make a bird feeder out of natural or recycled materials.
All of the children who made a bird feeder went to the boardwalk with members of the Boardwalk Committee to hang up their creations.
A group of children also planted saplings from the Woodland Trust around the boardwalk.
The boardwalk is used by the school for various activities so that the children are encouraged to look after and enjoy their environment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.