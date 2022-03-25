A Pembrokeshire motorist has been disqualified from driving for 18 months after admitting driving his Vauxhall Astra along Freeman’s Way, Haverfordwest, whilst almost five times over the legal drug-drive limit.
George McBeth, 26, formerly of Valley Road, Saundersfoot but now of no fixed abode, also pleaded guilty to driving without third party insurance.
Police stopped his vehicle at around 1pm on October 29 after noticing it was uninsured.
Seeing that McBeth’s pupils were dilated, a roadside swipe proved positive. Further tests indicated that the defendant had 292mcg of Benzoylecgonine in is blood; the legal limit is 50.
In addition to the disqualification McBeth was fined £300, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.