Refugees from Ukraine are on their way to Wales and will be hosted by the Urdd Gobaith Cymru organisation.
The Welsh Government will act as a "super sponsor" for refugees fleeing the war. 250 are expected to begin arriving on March 26.
More than 10,000 people have applied to house refugees in Wales via the UK government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Under the super sponsor plans, the Welsh Government wants to set up welcome centres to house refugees for three months.
The first will involve a centre run by the Urdd.
Byddaf ffyddlon i’m cyd-ddyn.— Urdd Gobaith Cymru (@Urdd) March 21, 2022
Datganiad o gefnogaeth gan yr Urdd i ffoaduriaid Wcráin. 🏴🇺🇦
Urdd to support Ukrainian refugees.
There’s strength in unity. Сила в єдності. pic.twitter.com/lreAES5b14
It was recently revealed that the Urdd housed refugees from Afghanistan last year.
The hosting centres in Wales will be paid for by the Welsh Government, as similar schemes will not be set up in England.
In Scotland, the Scottish government is also planning to act as a super sponsor.
Sian Lewis, chief executive of the Urdd said: “The children and people of Ukraine are facing unbearable pain and a threat to their lives.
"Alongside our partners, we will welcome, support, and offer them a safe refuge full of friendship and love.
"The Urdd would like to wholeheartedly thank all pupils, schools and groups who have given their place in the Gwersyll to support the refugees in their time of great need."
