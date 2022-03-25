More than £2,000 has already been raised to help Ukrainian refugees thanks to events organised by a trio of Saundersfoot ladies.
Team Littlefoot - Lyn Sandall, Debbie Ludlow and Lynn Knibbs - kicked off the fundraising with a Walk for Ukraine which brought in over £1,000 alone.
Yesterday, Thursday March 24, Debbie held an 'open house' at her home with refreshments and a raffle, which brought in £200.
Last weekend's inaugural Busking for Ukraine raised about £580, and this weekend there will be more music in Saundersfoot centre when Sandalwood plays between 1pm and 2.30pm.
The outfit - Keith and Lyn Sandall and Mike Knibbs - will be entertaining with a wide variety of music.
There will also be another Walk for Ukraine on April 3, starting from Saundersfoot's Regency car park at 9.30am.
All the money raised is being transferred to Mike's cousin, Sandra Knibbs Herter, who is helping refugees from her home near Budapest in Hungary.
On behalf of Team Littlefoot, Lyn Sandall said:
"We are very grateful to everyone who is supporting our efforts in any way.
"We can't help the thousands and thousands of refugees who are fleeing their homes and families, but we are making a big difference to a few people who are arriving at the Ukraine/ Hungarian border."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.