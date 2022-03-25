Footage has been posted on Facebook showing the Pembrokeshire countryside in the aftermath of Thursday night's mountain fires.
The blaze – thought to have covered hundreds of acres – sent clouds of billowing smoke over a large part of south Pembrokeshire last night, March 24, and could beseen from as far as Haverfordwest.
Video by Clive Hurford taken at Brynberian Moor
Local politician Marc Tierney, who lives at Efailwen, took several photos of the drama as Mid and West Fire Service crews arrived on the scene.
Mr Tierney highlighted the dangers of this happening in the present conditions.
“If this is a controlled fire, it’s pretty massive and given the high pressure and lack of wind the smell of smoke is pretty widespread across the south of the county," he said.
Last night’s inferno – the cause of which remains under investigation – followed an extensive gorse fire on Dinas Mountain near Fishguard earlier this week which police and firefighters blamed on arsonists.
Fire crews from Fishguard and Crymych attended a grass fire at around 5.23pm on Sunday March 20.
They spent more than two and a half hours extinguishing the fire and suspect it was set on purpose.
“We believe this fire was lit deliberately and the details of this incident have been passed on to the police,” said Police Sergeant Terri Harrison, who is seconded to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s Arson Reduction Team.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.